Warnings kick in as country braced for a battering from Storm Diana

A SET OF weather warnings from Met Éireann are taking effect this morning, including a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

Much of the country was battered with heavy rainfall for a time yesterday, and this will be replaced today with severe winds as Storm Diana hits Ireland.

The storm is bringing winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h in the six affected counties from 6am onwards.

High seas will also lead to a risk of coastal flooding in these areas, Met Éireann has said.

The Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford has been effective since 6am, while the warning is effective from 9am in Wexford, Galway and Clare.

Additionally, a Status Yellow wind warning of gusts up to 110 km/h is in place for the rest of the country, effective from 5am until 6pm tonight.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 today on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea, with storm force 10 winds for a time from Mizen Head to Valentia to Loop Head, Met Éireann has said.

These warnings remain in place until the afternoon.

In a statement, Cork County Council said its severe weather assessment team was convened yesterday due to the possibility of flooding.

“Road users are asked to exercise extreme caution, particularly [this] morning, due to surface water on roads and debris due to forecasted adverse weather conditions,” it said.

Overall, the outlook is for disturbed conditions over the next five days bringing high rainfall across the country with highest rainfall expected in the west and southwest.

This call for road users to take care was echoed by the AA and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The RSA has urged road users to check local weather and traffic conditions, and be aware of these conditions before setting out on a trip.

It said that the high winds can affect the control you have over your vehicle, and allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

“Beware of objects being blown onto the road,” it added. “Expect the unexpected.”