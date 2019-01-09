This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heavy rain and snow wrecks Syrian refugee settlements in Lebanon

Thousands have been left in need of emergency assistance, according to aid workers.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,636 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4430494
A river that overflowed from rain water in Beirut, Lebanon
Image: Bilal Hussein via PA Images
A river that overflowed from rain water in Beirut, Lebanon
A river that overflowed from rain water in Beirut, Lebanon
Image: Bilal Hussein via PA Images

HEAVY RAINS AND snow have wrecked several informal settlements housing Syrian refugees in Lebanon and have left thousands in need of emergency assistance, according to aid workers.

Some of the worst affected were the refugees living in Arsal, a mountainous border area in northern Lebanon where the roofs of rudimentary shacks caved under the weight of the snow.

“Look at this weather, we are cut off from everything, the tent has collapsed, we turn to God,” one refugee there told AFP as snowflakes landed on her black headdress.

“The storm arrived yesterday and more than one metre of snow has fallen,” another refugee said. 

“There’s no food, no bread, and the road has been closed since yesterday.”

Snowfall is not unusual in the area but Lebanon has in recent days been hit by a prolonged patch of severe weather and a storm dubbed Norma.

Schools closed across the country, roads were cut off by flooding and pools of water formed in major underpasses in Beirut, wreaking traffic chaos across the capital.

LEBANON-TRIPOLI-EXTREME WEATHER-SYRIAN REFUGEES A refugee woman walks in flood water at a Syrian refugee camp on the outskirts of Tripoli, Lebanon Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Lebanon hosts an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, many of whom live in informal settlements that have little or no infrastructure.

The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) said emergency measures had been put in place to rescue stranded families and help those suffering from the cold.

“Across Lebanon, at least 66 informal settlements have been found heavily impacted by the flooding, 15 of which have completely flooded or collapsed,” UNHCR spokeswoman Lisa Abou Khaled said.

“Around 300 people have been relocated so far in the north and the (eastern) Bekaa” region, she told AFP.

The UN agency and its partners were distributing relief items such as new tents, blankets, mattresses and drainage kits.

“UNHCR and partners estimate that approximately 850 informal settlements, hosting 50,000 refugees, are at risk of flooding,” Abou Khaled said.

The bad weather had also hit Syrians displaced within their own country.

Tents were flooded in a camp in the northern province of Idlib, Syria’s last rebel stronghold which borders Turkey.

Heavy rain and gusts of wind had swept up clothes and furniture, burying some in the mud, an AFP contributor said.

“The flood took away everything in its path: tents, cooking (equipment), covers,” said Faisal Abu Zeid, originally from the neighbouring province of Hama.

“We don’t have food or water… 25 families have found refuge in the mosque,” in the border town of Atme, he added.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    108,584  10
    2
    		'Monster' 64m fatberg discovered blocking sewer in UK
    69,550  37
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    59,487  175
    Fora
    1
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    206  0
    2
    		Aer Lingus was told to pay thousands to workers 'in limbo' after a restructuring of its food unit
    194  0
    3
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    41,339  19
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    34,437  18
    3
    		Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup
    23,524  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    16,756  1
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    6,707  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about that terrifying looking facial Alexandra from Love Island had
    5,391  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Post-mortem due to be carried out on body of woman found with severe injuries in Ardee
    Post-mortem due to be carried out on body of woman found with severe injuries in Ardee
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    LOUTH
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    'Hospitals need to be places of care': Anti-abortion protest held outside Drogheda hospital
    Fagan rescues Westmeath against Offaly while 14-man Louth see off Wicklow
    IRELAND
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    AUSTRALIA
    UN says Saudi woman is genuine refugee, asks Australia to resettle her
    UN says Saudi woman is genuine refugee, asks Australia to resettle her
    Police in Australia investigate delivery of suspicious packages to foreign embassies
    Two Irishmen charged with murder after man dies following attack in Sydney

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie