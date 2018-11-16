Stormy Daniels to appear on Ray D’Arcy Show tomorrow

STORMY DANIELS IS set to appear on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One tomorrow night.

The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will talk about her new book, Full Disclosure.

Daniels (39) has claimed to have had sex with Donald Trump in 2006, a year after he married his third wife Melania, and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a payment of $130,000 (€114,000) for Daniels, as part of a confidentiality agreement signed days before the 2016 US presidential election.

Last month, Daniels had a defamation suit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge, who also ruled that she should pay Trump’s legal fees.

Commenting on her appearance on the programme, Daniels said she will tell D’Arcy “about this wild last year of my life and what I have planned next”.

The presenter said he is “looking forward to having a chat with one of the most talked about women in the world at the moment”.

In Full Disclosure, Daniels reveals personal details about Trump and claims he has a tendency towards “tantrums”.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018