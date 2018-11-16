This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 16 November, 2018
Stormy Daniels to appear on Ray D’Arcy Show tomorrow

The adult film star is set to talk about her new book, Full Disclosure.

By Órla Ryan Friday 16 Nov 2018, 1:30 PM
15 minutes ago 1,198 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343695
Stormy Daniels
Image: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images
Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels
Image: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

STORMY DANIELS IS set to appear on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One tomorrow night.

The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will talk about her new book, Full Disclosure.

Daniels (39) has claimed to have had sex with Donald Trump in 2006, a year after he married his third wife Melania, and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a payment of $130,000 (€114,000) for Daniels, as part of a confidentiality agreement signed days before the 2016 US presidential election.

Last month, Daniels had a defamation suit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge, who also ruled that she should pay Trump’s legal fees.

Commenting on her appearance on the programme, Daniels said she will tell D’Arcy “about this wild last year of my life and what I have planned next”.

The presenter said he is “looking forward to having a chat with one of the most talked about women in the world at the moment”.

In Full Disclosure, Daniels reveals personal details about Trump and claims he has a tendency towards “tantrums”.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018 

