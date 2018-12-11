This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 December, 2018
'Several wounded' in shooting in French city of Strasbourg

Police are responding to the incident.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 8:03 PM
22 minutes ago 3,612 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4389269

POLICE IN STRASBOURG are dealing with an ongoing incident following gunshots in the city centre.

The city’s mayoral office has confirmed that shots have been fired in the centre of the city with reports that the area around la Grand Rue have been evacuated.

Quoting police sources, AFP is reporting that that several people have been wounded in the shooting. 

Local police have said that they are dealing with an ongoing incident and have urged people to stay away the area. 

“Event in progress in Strasbourg. Stay calm and follow the instructions that will be broadcast. Check the official accounts to keep you informed,” police tweeted

The French Ministry of the Interior has urged locals to stay indoors. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

