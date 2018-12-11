'Several wounded' in shooting in French city of Strasbourg

POLICE IN STRASBOURG are dealing with an ongoing incident following gunshots in the city centre.

The city’s mayoral office has confirmed that shots have been fired in the centre of the city with reports that the area around la Grand Rue have been evacuated.

Quoting police sources, AFP is reporting that that several people have been wounded in the shooting.

Local police have said that they are dealing with an ongoing incident and have urged people to stay away the area.

“Event in progress in Strasbourg. Stay calm and follow the instructions that will be broadcast. Check the official accounts to keep you informed,” police tweeted.

The French Ministry of the Interior has urged locals to stay indoors.