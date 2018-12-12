This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hunt for gunman continues after three people killed in Strasbourg Christmas market attack

The killer opened fire at around 8pm on one of the city’s busiest streets.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 8:25 AM
1 hour ago 8,532 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4389668
Policemen secure the entrance to the Strasbourg Christmas Market after three people were killed in a shooting attack
Image: Christoph Schmidt via PA Images
Policemen secure the entrance to the Strasbourg Christmas Market after three people were killed in a shooting attack
Policemen secure the entrance to the Strasbourg Christmas Market after three people were killed in a shooting attack
Image: Christoph Schmidt via PA Images

Updated 43 minutes ago

HUNDREDS OF SECURITY forces have been deployed in the hunt for a lone gunman who killed at least three people and wounded a 13 others at the famed Christmas market in Strasbourg, with the French government raising the security alert level and reinforcing border controls.

“The attacker, who was on the S list (of extremists watched by police), is actively being hunted by security forces,” local officials said in a statement.

It said some “350 policemen and gendarmes are still deployed on the ground,” backed up by helicopters, elite units and soldiers deployed as part of a long-term nationwide anti-terrorism operation.

The attack took place at around 8pm (7pm) yesterday on one of the busiest streets of Strasbourg, sending crowds of shoppers fleeing for safety.

Soldiers patrolling the area as part of regular anti-terror operations exchanged fire with the suspect and wounded him, but could not stop him escaping, police sources said. A soldier was slightly injured by a ricohet from a shot by the gunman.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner earlier said France had raised its security alert level to “emergency attack” with “the implementation of reinforced border controls and tightened controls on all Christmas markets in France to avoid the risk of a copycat” attack.

The gunman has been identified and was on a watchlist of suspected extremists, a statement from local security services said.

France’s security forces, already on high alert after a series of terror attacks since 2015, are particularly stretched at the moment due to anti-government protests that have swept the country.

“I heard shooting and then there was pandemonium,” one witness, who gave his name as Fatih, told AFP. “People were running everywhere.” 

He said he had seen three people injured on the ground only a few metres from the giant Christmas tree in the centre of the city.

Shortly after the shooting, lines of police vehicles and ambulances streamed into the market area, under festive lights declaring the city the “capital of Christmas”. 

Attack near Strasbourg Christmas Market - border controls Police officers at the Franco-German border in Kehl check all vehicles leaving Strasbourg Source: Christoph Schmidt via PA Images

“We heard several shots, three perhaps, and we saw people running,” one witness told AFP, asking not to be named.

“One of them fell down, I don’t know whether it was because she was tripped up or if she was hit,” the witness said.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed on Twitter the solidarity of the whole nation after holding a crisis meeting with cabinet officials in Paris.

Known to police

Two separate security sources told AFP on condition of anonymity that the shooter was believed to be a 29-year-old from the city, whose name was given as Cherif, and who was set to be arrested on Tuesday morning.

He was being investigated over an attempted murder, one of the sources said.

Several areas neighbouring the Christmas market were sealed off on last night and residents were being told to stay indoors.

Many people took refuge in local restaurants and bars which pulled down their shutters.

“We let everyone inside, down into the wine cellar. They’re locked in there,” local restaurant owner Mouad, 33, told AFP.

A police source, again speaking on condition of anonymity, said security forces had opened fire in an area of the city where the suspect was thought to be hiding.

The source did not give the address and it was unclear if the shooter had been located.

Attack near Strasbourg Christmas Market Police forces secure an entrance to the Old Town and thus to the Christmas market Source: Christoph Schmidt via PA Images

Specialist anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident in Strasbourg, which lies on the border with Germany.

Several residents of the city have been detained in recent years for trying to reach jihadist groups in Syria, or have been arrested upon their return. 

“Shocked and saddened by the terrible attack in Strasbourg. My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people,” British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote on Twitter.

Tourist attraction

The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was also on lockdown, with MEPs, staff and journalists unable to leave the building.

In a parliament bar usually reserved for MEPs, EU commissioners, powerful legislators and staffers huddled in small groups waiting for developments.

“Our first thought was for colleagues who had already made it to the centre of town, who are safe,” Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt told AFP. “Now we just wait.”

The Christmas market in Strasbourg and the city’s illuminations are an annual attraction that draws hundreds of thousands of people.

Attack near Strasbourg Christmas Market French policemen and soldiers secure a street in the old town Source: Christoph Schmidt via PA Images

Security has been stepped up in recent years after a series of attacks in France by Islamist gunmen and the Strasbourg market was long considered a possible target.

In 2016, a 23-year-old Tunisian killed 12 and injured 48 others when he ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Special anti-terror army units have been deployed in Strasbourg, and soldiers and armed police are regularly seen patrolling among the 300 wooden Christmas market chalets.

Three years after groups of jihadists gunned down and blew up 130 people in Paris on 13 November 2015, French counter-terror officials say their focus has shifted. 

Rather than coordinated attacks, their main concern is attacks by “lone wolves” – self-radicalised individuals acting without links to terror groups such as Islamic State.

Most recently a 20-year-old Chechnya-born man went on a knife rampage in central Paris last May, killing one man and injuring four other people on a Saturday night.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    89,952  136
    2
    		Nasa's Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space 41 years after launch
    44,755  72
    3
    		'He's gone and he needn't have been gone': Mick Wallace gives impassioned speech about suicide
    33,230  47
    Fora
    1
    		After five years and more than €6m, Nephin Whiskey will finally start production
    164  0
    2
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    161  0
    3
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    88  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    37,561  50
    2
    		Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    22,499  57
    3
    		Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    20,740  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd gave an impromptu ukulele performance with schoolkids in Dublin Airport today
    7,431  0
    2
    		Are we really surprised that Nicki Minaj is now dating a convicted sex offender?
    7,018  1
    3
    		The Meghan Markle narrative is a classic example of the 'build 'em up and knock 'em down' approach
    4,910  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Convicted paedophile sentenced to life in prison for double murder of 9 year-old girls in 1986
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    Man in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie