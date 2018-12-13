Operation launched in Strasbourg neighbourhood in search of Christmas market gunman

French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, eastern France.

French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, eastern France.

A POLICE OPERATION is going on in the Strasbourg neighborhood where a suspected Christmas market gunman was last seen, according to AP journalists and police sources.

One French police official said security forces, including the elite Raid squad, are taking action on based on a “supposition only” that the suspect, 29-year-old Cherif Chekkat, could be hiding in a nearby building.

The official could not be identified because he was not allowed to disclose details on the investigation.

Authorities said a taxi driver dropped Chekkat off Tuesday evening in the Neudorf neighborhood, south of the eastern French city’s centre, after the shooting near the Christmas market.

He is believed to be the gunman who left three dead and 13 wounded in an attack that night.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels where he is attending a European summit, said Interior minister Christophe Castaner will travel to Strasbourg on Thursday evening.