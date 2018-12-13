This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 December, 2018
Operation launched in Strasbourg neighbourhood in search of Christmas market gunman

An official told AP that an operation was on going based on the supposition that the shooter was in the area.

By Associated Press Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 3:29 PM
French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, eastern France.
Image: Jean-Francois Badias/PA
French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, eastern France.
French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, eastern France.
Image: Jean-Francois Badias/PA

A POLICE OPERATION is going on in the Strasbourg neighborhood where a suspected Christmas market gunman was last seen, according to AP journalists and police sources.

One French police official said security forces, including the elite Raid squad, are taking action on based on a “supposition only” that the suspect, 29-year-old Cherif Chekkat, could be hiding in a nearby building.

The official could not be identified because he was not allowed to disclose details on the investigation.

Authorities said a taxi driver dropped Chekkat off Tuesday evening in the Neudorf neighborhood, south of the eastern French city’s centre, after the shooting near the Christmas market.

He is believed to be the gunman who left three dead and 13 wounded in an attack that night.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels where he is attending a European summit, said Interior minister Christophe Castaner will travel to Strasbourg on Thursday evening.

Associated Press

