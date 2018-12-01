This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Street by Saudi US embassy could be renamed 'Jamal Khashoggi Way'

Journalist Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

By AFP Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 11:46 AM
29 minutes ago 758 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4370568
Image: Hasan Jamali via AP
Image: Hasan Jamali via AP

LOCAL OFFICIALS IN a Washington neighborhood have voted to rename a street outside Saudi Arabia’s embassy in honor of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

If approved by the city council, the advisory commission’s measure means a stretch of road going past the expansive embassy building in the upscale Foggy Bottom neighborhood would be ceremonially renamed “Jamal Khashoggi Way.”

Khashoggi - a US resident – was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. 

After initially denying his murder, Saudi Arabia has acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate but blamed his death on a “rogue” operation.

Top officials from the administration of President Donald Trump have said that they have seen no direct evidence linking the murder to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but the CIA reportedly has found a connection.

According to CNN, the idea to change the street’s name started about a month ago following an online petition. 

“We suggest renaming the street address of the Saudi Embassy into Jamal Khashoggi Way to be a daily reminder to Saudi officials” that such killings are “totally unacceptable and as an expression of Washington’s unstinting support for freedom of the press,” the petition states.

A similar action was taken outside the Russian embassy, where a street was this year renamed in honor of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in Moscow in 2015.

