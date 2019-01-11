This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man appears in court in connection with Strokestown incident

The incident in question concerns a property in Falsk was repossessed by private security personnel on 16 December.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 11 Jan 2019, 1:54 PM
10 minutes ago 604 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4435156
A screengrab from footage of the incident.
A screengrab from footage of the incident.


A MAN ARRESTED in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month has appeared in court. 

A second man has also been arrested in connection with the incident this morning and is being detained at Castlerea Garda Station. 

The first man was brought before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court in one week’s time. 

The incident in question concerns a property in Falsk was repossessed by private security personnel on 16 December.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and with people who had turned up to support them.

Following this, eight people were injured during a separate  incident at the property, three of whom required hospital treatment.

A number of vehicles were set on fire, and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. 

There has been criticism of the gardaí because they did not intervene in altercations between security staff and the family’s supporters.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has rejected any suggestion that his members are supervising evictions or that they would stand by and allow violence to occur at one.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

With reporting from Órla Ryan

Comments have been disabled as the matter is before the courts

