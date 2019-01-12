This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 January, 2019
Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident

The incident in question concerns a property in Falsk was repossessed by private security personnel on 16 December.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 6:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,646 Views No Comments
A screengrab from footage of the incident
A screengrab from footage of the incident
A screengrab from footage of the incident

A SECOND MAN who was arrested in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month will appear before Roscommon District Court this evening.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested by Gardaí yesterday following a search carried in Co Donegal.

He was subsequently charged in connection with the case, and is due to appear before the court at 6pm.

The incident in question followed the repossession of a property in Falsk by private security personnel on 16 December.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and among a group of people who were present to support them.

During a subsequent incident at the property, eight people were injured, three of whom required hospital treatment, while vehicles were set on fire and a dog that was also seriously injured had to be put down.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. 

There has been criticism of the gardaí because they did not intervene in altercations between security staff and the family’s supporters.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has rejected any suggestion that his members are supervising evictions or that they would stand by and allow violence to occur at one.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

With additional reporting from Cormac Fitzgeraldn and Órla Ryan.

Comments have been closed as the matter is before the courts.

