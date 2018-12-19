Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes

Cars were set alright during the incident on Sunday morning.

GARDAÍ ARE CONDUCTING searches this morning in connection with the violent incident in Roscommon on Sunday morning that was prompted by an eviction earlier in the week.

Gardaí said over the weekend that they were investigating an incident of “criminal damage and assault” at a home in Falsk, near Strokestown.

A number of vehicles were set alight during the incident and three of those attacked required hospital treatment.

The incident came after an eviction order in relation to the home was executed last week, during which three members were forcibly removed.

The property was repossessed last week by private security personnel and there were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and with people who had turned up to support them.

A number of gardaí were present at the scene during the eviction but Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said yesterday that the force were not supervising evictions.

On Sunday morning, a group of people came to the property and the security personnel who were guarding the property were injured.

The eviction and its aftermath has provoked significant reaction, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty clashing in the Dáil yesterday over the eviction and the resulting incident.

This morning, gardaí are conducting searches in relation to Sunday morning’s incident. RTÉ News is reporting that two people have been arrested.

Gardaí have said that a live operation is ongoing today as part of the investigation into the incident.