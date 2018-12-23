Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?

NEW RESEARCH HAS suggested that removing sweets and crisps from checkout counters could lead to a dramatic reduction in the amount of unhealthy food purchased “on the go”.

The study, published in the Plos Medicine journal, found that 17% fewer small packages of sugary confectionery, chocolate and potato crisps were bought and taken home from supermarkets immediately after introducing a checkout food policy.

Dr Jean Adams from the University of Cambridge said: “It may seem obvious that removing unhealthy food options from the checkout would reduce the amount that people buy, but it is evidence such as this that helps build the case for government interventions to improve unhealthy eating.”

So, today we’re asking you: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?

