SUPERVALU IS RECALLING a batch of its fruit and fibre cereal due to the possible presence of insects in some packs.

It’s recalling the batches with the best-before date:

31/08/2019

This is due to the possible presence of insects in a small number of packs.

SuperValu is instructing its customers to return the affected products to its stores.

The product’s country of origin was France, according to the FSAI.

The FSAI announced the recalls on its website this afternoon.