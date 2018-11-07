This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ

On his way to the Ray D’Arcy show, Channel 4′s ‘Supervet’ left his taxi to rescue the swan.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 8:42 AM
54 minutes ago 6,722 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4327091
Image: Noel Fitzpatrick/Twitter
Image: Noel Fitzpatrick/Twitter

‘SUPERVET’ NOEL FITZPATRICK stopped traffic in Dublin yesterday to rescue a swan stuck in the middle of the main road running through Donnybrook. 

On his way to RTÉ studios for the Ray D’Arcy show, the star of Channel 4′s ‘Supervet’ left his taxi, outstretched his arms and corralled the cob onto the pavement before taking his jacket off and carrying the confused bird back to the Grand Canal. 

Caught on camera and uploaded to Twitter by Fitzpatrick himself, footage shows the ‘Supervet’ halting a car with one hand while guiding the waterfowl back to safety. 

Fitzpatrick, who is originally from Co Laois, said yesterday that he has rescued a number of swans over the years. 

Channel 4′s Supervet features veterinarian surgeon Fitzpatrick and his team treating animals at his clinic in Surrey in the UK. 

Fitzpatrick later told D’Arcy that he was wearing a “tweed jacket that I had just done a television interview in and that was perfect for getting a swan safely under it and ran him back to the canal and released him”.

Swans are a common feature along both the Grand and Royal canals in Dublin. They mate for life and feed on land and in water. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

