'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ

‘SUPERVET’ NOEL FITZPATRICK stopped traffic in Dublin yesterday to rescue a swan stuck in the middle of the main road running through Donnybrook.

On his way to RTÉ studios for the Ray D’Arcy show, the star of Channel 4′s ‘Supervet’ left his taxi, outstretched his arms and corralled the cob onto the pavement before taking his jacket off and carrying the confused bird back to the Grand Canal.

Caught on camera and uploaded to Twitter by Fitzpatrick himself, footage shows the ‘Supervet’ halting a car with one hand while guiding the waterfowl back to safety.

Fitzpatrick, who is originally from Co Laois, said yesterday that he has rescued a number of swans over the years.

On route to the next interview in Dublin this afternoon and we came across this poor confused fella who was stuck in the middle of the main road. Having experienced many Swan rescues down the years I knew I could help... mission accomplished...now happy and safe at home x pic.twitter.com/wXoOIk8JKP — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) November 6, 2018

Channel 4′s Supervet features veterinarian surgeon Fitzpatrick and his team treating animals at his clinic in Surrey in the UK.

Fitzpatrick later told D’Arcy that he was wearing a “tweed jacket that I had just done a television interview in and that was perfect for getting a swan safely under it and ran him back to the canal and released him”.

Swans are a common feature along both the Grand and Royal canals in Dublin. They mate for life and feed on land and in water.