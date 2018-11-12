This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'

Susan McGee’s family has said an apology for her death “brings little consolation”.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Nov 2018, 3:16 PM
45 minutes ago 4,190 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335326
Susan McGee
Image: McGee family
Susan McGee
Susan McGee
Image: McGee family

THE FAMILY OF a woman who died 11 days after a minor operation five years ago has said an apology for her death “brings little consolation”.

An apology on behalf of the Hermitage Medical Clinic in Lucan, Dublin, was read out in the High Court today.

The clinic apologised to the family of Susan McGee (52), from Rush, Co Dublin, for her death and the failures in her care.

RTÉ News reports that the court heard the family has settled their action against the clinic and two consultant surgeons for €300,000.

The court heard the defendants admitted liability after McGee suffered from complications following hernia surgery in July 2013.

Her surgeon was on holiday when she was readmitted to the clinic after becoming unwell. The court heard that another doctor was not available to treat her as he was working in another hospital, and a third doctor was not told about the deterioration in her condition.

Despite emergency surgery, she died on 22 July 2013.

‘Little consolation’ 

A statement released by solicitor Dermot McNamara on behalf of the McGee family noted that “today brings little consolation”.

“It has taken five years to bring this case to the point where the defendants had no alternative but to admit responsibility and apologise for the failure in medical treatment that caused the death of Susan McGee.

“Until recently, the defendants denied any responsibility – leading the family to question whether the policy of open disclosure is actually practised by the medical profession.

The McGee family remain convinced that Susan would be alive and with them today if there had been a proper handover of her care when her consultant went on holiday in July 2013.

“The family feel strongly that there should be clear failsafe handover protocols in place in every hospital to ensure proper continuity of patient care.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    58,008  40
    2
    		Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    37,381  47
    3
    		An emotional evening for the President (punctuated by a nighttime dash to the Áras and back)
    31,294  36
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    432  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    260  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    44,672  28
    2
    		Analysis: Why James Ryan is already one of the first names on Ireland's team sheet
    31,798  27
    3
    		Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    27,459  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,261  2
    2
    		How Well Do You Know the Ins and Outs of the Kardashian/Jenner Dynasty?
    4,205  0
    3
    		Can You Match These Memorable Quotes to their Movies?
    2,805  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Suspicious device made safe after being found beside car in Drogheda
    IRELAND
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance
    Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit
    OPINION
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    '2 more weeks and he'd be back with other survivors with scarred lungs, stumped limbs or a shattered sanity'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie