This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Susan Wood's snapshots of Ireland: 'I love photographing the clutter of people’s real lives'

US photographer Susan Wood has been capturing Irish life for the last 50 years.

By Aisling O'Rourke Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 8:15 PM
24 minutes ago 1,902 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4392266

THE AMERICAN LOVE affair with Ireland is well documented, and US photographers are not immune to this particular crush. From Dorothea Lange to Annie Leibovitz they’ve all pointed their lens towards Irish shores. 

The latest addition to this collective is a new photo-book, Ireland by Susan Wood.

Photo-books or artist books as they are known, have become increasingly popular in recent years. Mostly they focus on a particular subject matter, over a particular time frame. 

Wood’s, however, is a slightly different beast. In Ireland she depicts some of the country’s best known and influential figures over the course of four decades.

As we turn the page we see them mature and grow, and the bond that has developed between subject and photographer is obvious. 

Susan Wood 1 copy Garech Browne, 2013, Susan Wood.

Wood is best known for her work with Vogue, New York magazine and a cover story on John Lennon and Yoko Ono for Look magazine. She’s won numerous awards, and Ireland is her third book. 

It was her work with British Vogue in 1968 that first brought her to the country. Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Wood said she immediately felt at home:

They sent me to Ireland on assignment to go and put together my impressions.

Everyone was open and anxious to share their experiences with me. Friendships developed and I kept coming back to visit.

Wood’s book is an intimate view of historians, writers, artists – and the Guinnesses. 

How do I explain why I have this gaggle of Guinnesses and Paddy Malone and Tim Pat Coogan?  

They all were in their mind Irish patriots working to preserve its culture, music and history and so on.

Wood brings us beyond our normal view of these well-known faces, into their homes, their kitchens and even their bedrooms. 

“I love photographing the clutter of people’s real lives,” she said. 

Susan Wood 3 copy Tim Pat Coogan, 1993, Susan Wood.

One of Wood’s favourite images in the book is of writer and historian Tim Pat Coogan, in his writing room, standing on a sea of books, surrounded by mountains of notes.

One of the more unusual series in the collection, is a photo essay of Desmond Fitzgerald’s wake and funeral at Glin castle in 2011.

Fitzgerald was the 29th Knight of Glin, and President of the Irish Georgian Society. Ireland is dedicated to both Fitzgerald and the society. 

TheJournalPic1 Source: Susan Wood

The people included in the book, all became friends with Wood and as the artist herself said, “friendship is an intimate thing”. For Wood the collection is a “Valentine” to a country she has come to feel at home in, and a book she hopes her friends will enjoy.

I think they’ll like it and get a kick out of seeing how some of these friends of mine live, their messy kitchens and workrooms and the beauty of them.

Published by Lilliput Press, Ireland is available now. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    89,666  269
    2
    		Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    41,371  25
    3
    		Woman awarded €2k in discrimination case after shop worker told her 'you are only a lesbian'
    35,994  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    1,145  0
    2
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    49,933  41
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    46,146  42
    3
    		Johnny Sexton named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
    23,200  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    4,992  2
    2
    		Save or splurge: 14 pyjama sets to suit any budget this festive season
    3,005  0
    3
    		Róisín Murphy chats about her new venture as a podcast host
    2,408  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie