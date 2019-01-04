Suspected Ebola patient admitted to hospital in Sweden

The hospital in Enköping which has received a case of suspected Ebola

A PATIENT IN Sweden has been admitted to hospital with a suspected case of Ebola, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease, health care officials have said.

“Test results will probably be received sometime this evening. At this stage it is just a suspicion, other illnesses are entirely possible,” a statement from regional health authorities in Uppsala, about 70 kilometres north of Stockholm, said.

“The patient is being treated at the infectious diseases clinic at Uppsala University Hospital and is isolated.”

No other details about the patient or how he or she may have contracted Ebola have been disclosed.

The patient was first admitted to hospital in the nearby town of Enkoping.

The emergency room of that hospital has now been closed, and staff who came in contact with the patient are being cared for, the statement said.

Ebola is one of the world’s most notorious diseases, being both highly infectious and extremely lethal.

It is caused by a virus that has a natural reservoir in the bat, which does not itself fall ill, but can pass the microbe on to humans who hunt it for “bushmeat”.

The virus is handed on by contact with bodily fluids – touching a sick or dead person is a well-known source of infection.

Following an incubation period of between two and 21 days, Ebola develops into a high fever, weakness, intense muscle and joint pain, headaches and a sore throat.

That is often followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, and internal and external bleeding.

The worst-ever Ebola outbreak started in December 2013 in southern Guinea before spreading to two neighbouring west African countries, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

That outbreak killed more than 11,300 people out of nearly 29,000 registered cases, according to WHO estimates, although the real figure is thought to be significantly higher.

An Ebola outbreak ravaging eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed several hundred lives.

It is the 10th such outbreak in the Congo since the disease was first detected there in 1976.

