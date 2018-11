A SUSPICIOUS DEVICE found near a car in Drogheda was made safe last night.

The alarm was raised at 2.40pm yesterday, and gardaí evacuated the area and cordoned off the scene on the Dublin Road.

An Army EOD team member inspecting the device. Source: Joe Callan

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and made the device safe.

An aerial view of the scene yesterday. Source: Joe Callan

Both the car and device were removed for a technical and forensic examination by investigating gardaí.

The cordon and local traffic diversions have since been lifted.