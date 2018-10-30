This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Police search house in Birmingham in Suzy Lamplugh murder investigation

Suzy Lamplugh, aged 25, was reported missing on 28 July 1986 in Fulham, London.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 6:51 PM
Police forensics tents in a back garden in Sutton Coldfield
Image: Pete Byrne via PA Images
Police forensics tents in a back garden in Sutton Coldfield
Police forensics tents in a back garden in Sutton Coldfield
Image: Pete Byrne via PA Images

MET POLICE OFFICERS searching for the remains of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, who went missing in 1986, have begun carrying out a search at a premises in Birmingham, England. 

Lamplugh, aged 25, was reported missing on 28 July 1986 in Fulham, London. She was later legally declared dead, presumed murdered, eight years later in 1994. 

She went missing after going to an appointment with a client, known as Mr Kipper, at a property at Fulham. Witnesses have reported a woman who looked like Lamplugh arguing with a man and then getting into a car on Shorrolds Road. 

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Officers from the Met are currently carrying out a search at a premises in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. 

“The search follows information received in relation to a historical unsolved investigation being led by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.” 

Missing Suzy Lamplugh Suzy Lamplugh Source: PA Images

Sky News and the BBC have reported that the house being searched was previously owned by the mother of John Cannan, the prime suspect in the presumed murder.

Colleagues from West Midlands Police are supporting the investigation. 

“We will not be commenting on speculation surrounding the search, or providing any further information at this time,” the Met Police said. 

The statement added that the current occupants of the property “are in no way connected to the investigation and search being undertaken”. 

Hunt for Suzy Lamplugh's body Forensics team with a rubbish bin near the back garden of the property being searched Source: Pete Byrne via PA Images

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which campaigns for women’s safety, issued a statement today in light of the latest investigation. 

“The thoughts of everyone at the Suzy Lamplugh Trust are with Suzy’s family today,” it said. 

“Today’s news reminds us once again of the continuing tragedy of Suzy’s story and the importance of employers taking responsibility for the personal safety of their staff.” 

Diana and Paul Lamplugh founded Suzy Lamplugh Trust in 1986 following the disappearance and later presumed murder of their daughter. 

