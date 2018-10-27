'Multiple casualties' from shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh

outside of tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. can hear multiple shots. police urging people to get away. pic.twitter.com/PAZlYKbywJ — Campbell Robertson (@campbellnyt) October 27, 2018 Source: Campbell Robertson /Twitter

THERE ARE MULTIPLE casualties following a shooting at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh.

Citing police officials, AP is reporting that there is “multiple casualties” in the shooting and that the suspect is now in custody.

Three police officers have also been shot, the condition of the officers was not immediately clear.

Local news outlet KDKA is reporting that at least eight people have died and that the shooter “surrendered” to police. It’s understood he injured a number of people in addition to those who died, before being taken into custody.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters that the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.

BNO news is reporting that the incident began there at 10am local time (3pm Irish time).

Saturday morning would traditionally the busiest time of the week at a synagogue as it is the Jewish Sabbath.