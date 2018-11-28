This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen charged with assault after video of attack on 15-year old Syrian refugee at UK school goes viral

The incident took place in the town of Almondbury near Huddersfield.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 7,341 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4364636
Police Community Support Officers walk past Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield where police are investigating a report of a "racially-aggravated assault" against a 15-year-old boy
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Police Community Support Officers walk past Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield where police are investigating a report of a
Police Community Support Officers walk past Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield where police are investigating a report of a "racially-aggravated assault" against a 15-year-old boy
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A TEENAGER HAS been charged with assault over his alleged involvement in an attack on a 15 year-old Syrian refugee in the UK.

The incident took place in the town of Almondbury on 25 October, and was reported to police the following day.

However, footage of the incident went viral on social media yesterday, when police confirmed that an investigation was already underway.

In another statement this morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that following an investigation, a 16 year-old boy had been arrested and charged with assault.

“Regarding the assault on a 15-year-old youth in Almondbury, which featured in a video posted on social media yesterday and has been widely reported in the media, a 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, for an offence of assault,” it said.

“He will appear at Youth Court in due course.

“The incident occurred on 25 October this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after.

“The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.”

Police advised members of the public not to share the video on websites or social media sites, as doing so could prejudice future criminal proceedings.

They added that a previous unconnected incident on 7 October, in which the victim suffered a wrist injury, was also investigated at the time.

Three youths were interviewed in relation to that incident, but there was no further police action and the matter was referred to the school where the incident took place.

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged in relation to the incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    108,067  0
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    89,044  48
    3
    		Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin jailed for 5 and a half years for Tinder sex assault
    50,167  0
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    946  0
    2
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    451  0
    3
    		Ireland's financial watchdog says an economic slowdown is ‘inevitable’
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    30,923  25
    2
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    27,957  8
    3
    		Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages
    22,834  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can we take a moment to appreciate Robert Sheehan's wild fashion sense?
    7,298  1
    2
    		Shane Lynch isn't a bit happy with RTÉ after *that* Late Late moment... it's The Dredge
    6,122  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    5,524  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    El Chapo's high life: Court hears of Swiss clinics, mansions and a private zoo
    El Chapo's high life: Court hears of Swiss clinics, mansions and a private zoo
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    DUBLIN
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    CAB seizes €100k camper van, Rolex watch and cars in organised crime raids
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    LEO VARADKAR
    Contingency plans for a no-deal 'hard Brexit' scenario approved by ministers
    Contingency plans for a no-deal 'hard Brexit' scenario approved by ministers
    Taoiseach meets with Orange Order reps to discuss needs of Protestant communities at the border
    Prospect of second Brexit referendum is something UK will have to decide for themselves, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie