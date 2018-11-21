Protesters occupy Residential Tenancies Board office to highlight eviction of family

ACTIVISTS HAVE OCCUPIED the office of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) this morning to bring attention to the case of a family recently evicted from their accommodation.

The group is also calling for greater independence in the organisation. Patrick Neils of Dublin West Housing Action said the protesters are there to support tenants and present the RTB with a set of demands.

“The members who sit on the tribunal, one is chair of the Landlords Association of Ireland; that’s not good enough, that’s not an independent body and we also have tribunal members who are estate agents and landlords; that’s a conflict of interest to deciding cases,” he said.

He said activists are demanding to talk to the director and chairperson of the RTB. They will present them with this list of demands:

The board of the RTB agree to meet with the tenant support groups that make up Take Back The City; Adjudicators or tribunal members that have property interests should not be allowed to have decision-making powers within the RTB; Introduce a licensing system for all landlords; Remove the legislative loopholes that allow landlords to evict; Ban evictions immediately, and give tenants real security of tenure; An independent Rental Board be set up.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry told reporters that notices to quit are being handed out “like confetti” and accused the RTB of allowing this to happen.

Protesters have moved into the Tribunal Room for the homeless family's hearing.

Protesters are determined to ensure the tribunal hearing doesn't happen. Heated discussions between protest heads and the RTB tribunal panel. — Stephen McDermott (@Ste_McDermott) November 21, 2018 Source: Stephen McDermott /Twitter

Take Back the City has claimed tenant complaints against landlords often take months to resolve, while landlord disputes with tenants are resolved with the RTB in a matter of weeks and “usually this means the tenant is evicted”.

- With reporting by Stephen McDermott.