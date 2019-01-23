Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down

SETTLEMENT TALKS HAVE broken down between representatives of the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, and the legal team for the family of murdered Garda Tony Golden who, just over three years ago, was shot five times and killed in a murder-suicide attack while on duty at Omeath, Co Louth.

It was learned yesterday that the assessment of compensation for Garda Golden’s widow, Nicola, and their three children, Andrew, Lucy and Alex, of Blackrock, Co Louth, may now go to a full trial before Justice Michael Twomey, who deals with all garda compensation cases in the High Court.

Talks had been taking place in a bid to obviate the necessity and family trauma of a full assessment hearing.

Garda Golden, in uniform and unarmed, on Sunday 11 October 2015, after accompanying Siobhan Philips (23) to the house she shared with her physically abusive partner Adrian Crevan Mackin, was brutally killed by Crevan, a known dissident republican in the murder-suicide attack.

Crevan Mackin shot the 36-year-old garda in an attack during which he also shot his partner Siobhan Philips four times, including one bullet to her head, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Mackin was a convicted criminal and had been charged with IRA membership months before his death and was on bail. He had previously been given a three-year suspended sentence on firearms charges in the North.

Several inquiries were mounted into the tragic OMeath murder-suicide and the gun attack on Ms Philips.

Philips, who miraculously survived her terrible injuries, is currently living in Newry, Co Down.

She had two children by Mackin and has issued personal injury proceedings against the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General alleging negligence.

Her Dundalk-based solicitors have, on her behalf, issued the claims which have been served on all the State parties she is suing.

Solicitors for the State have, in turn, entered Appearances, documents legally indicating that proceedings have been properly served and that the company will be representing the defendants. A defence is being prepared.

The inquest into the death of Golden, which took place in April last year, concluded that he had been unlawfully killed.

Like his colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, murdered two-and-a- half years earlier while on armed escort duty near the border, Golden was given a State funeral and posthumously awarded a Scott medal for bravery.

Detective Garda Donohoe’s widow, former Garda Caroline Deloughrey, and their two children, were recently awarded €1.3 million compensation against the Minister by Judge Twomey.