Car smashes into front of Dublin house, causing extensive damage

A MAN IN his 30s was brought to hospital after he crashed a car into the front of a house in Tallaght, causing serious damage to the property.

The incident happened on the St Aongus Road in Tymon North at around 1.45pm this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene after the man seemingly lost control of the vehicle and rammed the front of the house.

The front window and the doorway were seriously damaged.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating a traffic incident that occurred at a house in the Saint Aongus Road area of Castletymon on 10/1/19 at approximately 1:45pm.

“A car collided with the front of the house causing extensive damage. Driver of car, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were sustained in this incident. Investigations are continuing .