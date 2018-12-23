This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine at house in south Dublin

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the house yesterday evening.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,514 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412685
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine at a house in Tallaght and arrested a 47-year-old man.

The search and arrest were part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Rathmines area.

A house in Tallaght was searched yesterday evening . As part of the search, heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of over €500,000 was seized. 

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the house and is currently detained at Terenure garda station. 

