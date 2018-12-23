Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine at house in south Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine at a house in Tallaght and arrested a 47-year-old man.

The search and arrest were part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Rathmines area.

A house in Tallaght was searched yesterday evening . As part of the search, heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of over €500,000 was seized.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the house and is currently detained at Terenure garda station.