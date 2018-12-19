This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach's constituency office contacted DCC over objections to Papal visit

An objection sent to the Taoiseach said road closures inflicted ‘unnecessary hardship on local residents’.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,089 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4403500
Pope Francis and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sit in Dublin Castle.
Image: Maxwells
Pope Francis and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sit in Dublin Castle.
Pope Francis and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sit in Dublin Castle.
Image: Maxwells

THE TAOISEACH’S CONSTITUENCY office passed specific complaints about the Pope’s visit to Dublin from a local resident to a senior manager within Dublin City Council (DCC), new documents can reveal.

The documents, released under the Freedom of Information, show objections to “unprecedented and unwarranted” road closures that were in place during the Pope’s two-day visit in August.

Mass road closures that took place in the capital during the visit were unmatched even by the standards of other visits, such as those by Queen Elizabeth and Barack Obama, and affected four different days

The scale of the closures prompted objections to DCC, with some in the vicinity of Phoenix Park saying they were “excessive”.

Ahead of the visit, it was estimated that half-a-million people would attend a public Mass in Phoenix Park but the event attracted under a third of that figure

Newly released emails that were sent between officials in DCC two weeks ahead of the visit have now shown that the Taoiseach’s constituency office contacted the council about the objections. 

The Taoiseach’s Dublin West constituency includes the areas of Ashtown and Castleknock beside Phoenix Park. 

One such email sent to DCC assistant chief executive Dick Brady asked that objections to the closures be examined and that the Taoiseach be provided with a response.

The email was sent by Peter Lenehan using the email LeoConstituency@taoiseach.gov.ie.

“The Taoiseach has asked if the points raised could be examined and if he could be advised of the position,” the email stated.

The objection in question came from a resident of Blackhorse Avenue who stated that they would be: “Effectively cordoned off and locked in my estate from 6am to 11pm and unable to exit to go about my usual Sunday activities in the local area.”

The objection listed a number of “typical activities” the resident would be unable to engage in and said the event,

“inflicts unnecessary hardship on local residents, effectively making them prisoners in their homes.”

“Please reconsider the extent, duration and application of the road closures with a view to making appropriate provision for local residents to continue their usual activities in the area with minimal disturbance and restrictions,” the objection concludes. 

croke An aerial view of the crowd at Phoenix Park. Source: PA Images

The objection was sent from the Taoiseach’s constituency office on 9 August and emails show that in the days that followed officials within DCC worked on a draft response.

The response sent on 16 August said that while DCC had received the road closure application regarding the Papal visit, the OPW has been engaging with residential communities about the closures.

Other objections

A number of other objections to the road closures were also received by DCC ahead the Papal visit, including complaints about the length of time the restrictions were in place.

One stated:

The mass is not until late afternoon so the length is excessive and the concentration of closures too widespread. It is unclear how local access will run, the “as far as possible” gives no confidence, the notices also imply the gardaí can make even more closures on an intermittent basis if they want to, will we have car passes, will we go out but not be let back?

Another complaint mentioned that Phoenix Park area is frequently asked to deal with road closures:

“We have just had Prince Harry restrictions. We have had numerous road races (excluding the very dangerous Iron Man last year), we have the rock and roll half marathon next weekend (it’s closures are more tolerable at 3 hours), Farmleigh traffic issues this weekend and most weekends in the summer, Bloom, Ed Sheeran, now the Pope. It is unfair, excessive and unnecessary.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    70,896  243
    2
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    67,903  106
    3
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    41,351  139
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    147  0
    2
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    143  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    76,370  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    44,697  88
    3
    		'Rotten to the core' - Galway GAA under fire as damning financial mismanagement outlined
    38,948  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    7,046  8
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    6,603  0
    3
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    5,632  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬100,000 seized in Dublin
    Cocaine worth €100,000 seized in Dublin
    There's been 445 suspected drink-driving arrests in first half of December
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    DUBLIN
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie