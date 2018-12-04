Roscommon County Council takes hit as Revenue publishes latest tax defaulters list

REVENUE HAS PUBLISHED its latest list of tax defaulters, and said it had recovered almost €13 million between July and September this year.

Roscommon County Council appears on the list, with a settlement of €456,784 over an under-declaration of VAT.

Hotels, landlords, farmers, doctors and Kerry Airport all make an appearance on the latest lists published today.

The single biggest amount during this time was by the Westenra Arms Hotel in Monaghan, which reached a settlement of €2.5 million.

This related to under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

The next highest amount was Tullamore-based plasterer Patrick Joseph Abbott, who was listed as having a settlement for €1.8 million.

Of the 65 cases, 25 exceeded €100,000 and five exceeded €500,000.

Dublin-based charity Ataxia Ireland also faces a settlement of almost €50,000 for the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

In relation to new defaulters in the third quarter of this year, Revenue said the total amount of fines and penalties imposed is €400,000.

Revenue also secured over €40,000 relating to the smuggling and illegal sale of cigarettes in this period.