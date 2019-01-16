This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Perspex glass and a dedicated garda team: What taxi drivers want after robberies by west Dublin gang

A number of taxi drivers have been recently targeted.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
46 minutes ago 1,942 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4440915
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TAXI DRIVERS ACROSS Dublin want stricter punishments for those who violently assault and rob drivers as well as a dedicated garda liaison officer to deal with crime against them. 

Gardai in west Dublin are urging drivers to report suspicious activity following a number of robberies from taxi drivers and delivery drivers over the Christmas period. 

TheJournal.ie understands that there have been a handful of such incidents since Christmas in the Tyrellstown, Clonee and Blanchardstown areas of west Dublin – however just two have been reported to gardaí. 

Most of these incidents have occurred when the taxi has been hailed using a phone app. Gardaí believe that the gang picks its target by constantly hailing cab, thereby allowing them to get an older driver. 

A driver’s photograph is typically displayed on the phone app when they are en route to pick up the fare.

While taxi drivers TheJournal.ie spoke to wanted to emphasise that these attacks are not a daily occurrence, they say they are still happening too often and not enough is being done to deter thieves from targeting them. 

A spokesman for the National Irish Taxi Association (NITA) said that he feels that drivers should be treated like any other public servant on the front line. 

He said: “These crimes are going unnoticed and unreported. But I really think we should be treated the same way as any other public servant. I think people get off lighter because they attack a taxi driver. We need to be given more protection. 

One of the things that we want is a garda liaison officer who would deal solely with taxi drivers. That garda would let drivers know the status of investigations into those who attacked them so we know that something is being done about it. A lot of the time when lads report what happened, they don’t hear what goes on in the end and it’s like nothing has happened. I think if we knew someone got convicted, it’d make drivers more likely to report the crimes in the first place. 

Drivers, in the past, have been using WhatsApp groups to communicate with other drivers and gardaí when they have picked up a suspicious fare. 

WhatsApp

When drivers feel unsafe, they are able to send their location to a messaging group. Gardaí are then alerted, as well as taxi drivers in the area, who search for the roof sign number of the driver in trouble.

On many occasions, drivers have received an escort from gardaí – especially if the drivers are entering a housing estate which is considered a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

However, this is not the norm, according to the NITA. What is becoming more prevalent, according to the organisation, is the number of drivers who are taking added precautions. Many have CCTV systems installed in their vehicles. Some drivers have even installed perspex glass as a way of protecting themselves. 

90179574_90179574 Taxi drivers want a dedicated garda team to deal with violence towards drivers. Source: Photocall Ireland

This time last year, TheJournal.ie reported that a group of young men were carrying out similar crimes. 

On New Year’s Eve 2017, a driver was threatened with an imitation firearm and robbed in the Hazelbury Park area of Clonee, west Dublin. The driver, although shaken, got to Blanchardstown Garda station where he gave gardaí a statement.

Many drivers are now avoiding picking up and dropping off in certain parts of Ongar, Clonee and Tyrellstown areas for fear they will be targeted.

The increase in the number of taxi driver being attacked has also gained the attention of politicians. Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has written to the National Transport Authority to urge them to act to safeguard drivers. 

Rock has also suggested that a small grant be offered to drivers to incentivise them the purchasing of dashcams and CCTV systems. 

Speaking about the spike in attacks and the use of hailing apps to target older drivers, Rock said: “There is no question that more taxi drivers are being attacked than ever before, which is alarming. It’s a difficult job and it can also be a dangerous job.  It’s my belief that we should be working to ensure the safety of drivers as well as passengers.

“Accordingly, I have written to both the NTA and to the Minister to urge them to consider some measures to assist with the installation of these useful safety devices in their cars. A small grant would go a long way to assist taxi drivers in installing these safety devices.”

Rock said that he has also sought a meeting with the management of the largest taxi app in the market, to see what safety measures they intend to implement themselves following reports that gangs were targeting older and more vulnerable taxi drivers based on the information which is presented within an app when a taxi is booked.

“Again, for the sake of the safety of both passengers and drivers, this needs to be looked at. Ultimately, I see this as an investment in the safety of our taxi drivers, our passengers and indeed something which will hopefully reduce insurance premiums by increasing safety for all.”

TheJournal.ie contacted MyTaxi for comment but did not receive a reply by time of publication.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202
    101,799  192
    2
    		University of Limerick student becomes first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD
    88,254  86
    3
    		'Is this the best a man can get?': Gillette under fire for new #MeToo advert
    52,482  169
    Fora
    1
    		'It doesn't do complexity': Ryanair has closed its package-holiday business after two years
    342  0
    2
    		Iconic Offices finds the Irish market 'challenging' – and is plotting its overseas debut soon
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill and the fate of 9 other former Ireland managers
    25,725  13
    2
    		The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    22,456  35
    3
    		Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    20,291  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Taylor Swift fans are flat out speculating after she bought a raffle ticket for a GAA club in Limerick
    9,102  0
    2
    		Here's why the internet is talking about Caroline Calloway, the influencer accused of "scamming" her followers
    8,217  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R. R. Martin
    5,968  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Man allegedly thrown down rubbish chute suffered 'gruesome death', court hears
    Man jailed following appeal over 'unduly lenient' suspended sentence for attack on ex-partner
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Motorcyclist seriously injured after bike hits van and catches fire in Finglas
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    EU
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    Over 100 Irish 18-year-olds awarded free interrail pass to travel around Europe
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie