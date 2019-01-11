This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TDs claim €1,000 in subsistence payments for five-day Swiss trip

These expenses do not not cover the cost of travel, hotel, taxis, telephone or car parking.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 11 Jan 2019, 12:05 AM
19 minutes ago 1,655 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433593
A view of Geneva, Switzerland
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Demyanenko
A view of Geneva, Switzerland
A view of Geneva, Switzerland
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Demyanenko

OVER €1,000 IN subsistence expenses was claimed by two TDs each for a five-day trip to Switzerland last year as part of a special bonus expenses system, documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act show. 

Fianna Fáil TD and Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, and Fine Gael TD Tom Neville each claimed subsistence expenses of  €214 per day for the trip to Geneva in April - a total of more than €1,000 each for the five-day trip.

Subsistence payments cover the cost of meals and drinks while TDs are abroad but do not include the cost of travel, hotel, taxis, telephone calls or car parking which are already covered under separate TD expenses.

Breakdown

The TDs were entitled to claim up to €248 per day. However, a deduction from the daily rate of €34 was made each day for breakfast at their hotel, while a €68 deduction was made for an ‘ambassador’s dinner’ during their stay.”

A small number of additional expenses, for taxis, were made as part of ‘miscellaneous’ claims. 

This brought the total expenses claimed by Gallagher for the Geneva trip to €1,200 while Neville claimed €1,220 in total.

Gallagher, from Donegal, and Limerick TD Neville were in Geneva last year with three other TDs from 24 April to 29 April for the 138th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly where parliamentarians from governments around the globe gather to address international issues. 

With the majority of costs already covered under separate expense claims, neither TD could say whether the €214 was spent on food and drink in Geneva.

Both responded to queries saying that the over €1,000 in top-up expenses claimed for the trip was within the allowed expense repayment guidelines, however. 

Fine Gael’s Neville responded to queries saying that he was sent as an Oireachtas Representative to the assembly and submitted his claim through the official process “as advised which was validated”.

“Any trips that I’m on…whatever I claim is in conformity with the guidelines,” Gallagher told TheJournal.ie.

You claim whatever the entitlements are according to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s guidelines. That’s it.

Gallagher, who described the practice as “the norm”, said that the amount claimed back in subsistence expenses was likely due to the Swiss city’s expensive prices. 

Repayment rates for government employees claiming expenses vary between cities around the world. Geneva was ranked the sixth most expensive city in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit last year

Gallagher and Neville were accompanied by three other TDs on the trip. Their expense claims were not immediately available. 

In 2016, RTÉ reported that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had ignored requests to reform the special bonus expenses system after the Comptroller and Auditor General raised concerns about it. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform told TheJournal.ie that there are currently no plans to review subsistence payments and that any changes would need to “take place following consultation with the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission”. 

Enid O’Dowd, a chartered accountant who runs the CAVA (Chartered Accountants Voluntary Advice) clinic in the Rathmines Citizens Information Centre, is an outspoken critic of the current expenses regime for TDs and Senators.

O’Dowd says that “you have to remember that our politicians make the rules regarding their own salaries and expenses”.

“This issue has come up before and now our politicians make the rules regarding their own salaries and expenses.

To use the old cliché, turkeys wouldn’t vote for Christmas. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    77,225  77
    2
    		Man walking home from work seriously injured after attack by gang of teens in west Dublin
    71,650  84
    3
    		'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
    68,223  0
    Fora
    1
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    363  0
    2
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    104  0
    3
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    33,226  72
    2
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    31,144  20
    3
    		RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019
    26,357  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    10,740  0
    2
    		Why I'm glad that Penn Badgley isn't impressed with people who fancy his character from 'You'
    5,798  1
    3
    		Westlife's first new song in 8 years came out today - but how did it go down with fans?
    5,465  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie