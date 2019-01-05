This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste says TDs using their offices for passport deliveries is 'unhelpful'

Coveney insisted it is not quicker for people to go through their TD compared with applying online or through the normal channels.

By Christina Finn Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 8:57 PM
16 hours ago 5,925 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4421100
Image: /Photocall Ireland
Image: /Photocall Ireland

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said TDs offices should not be set up as passport delivery offices, stating that a “small number” of politicians encourage it. 

As of last summer, TheJournal.ie revealed that TDS and senators had made close to 5,000 representations to the Passport Office on behalf of their constituents seeking passports in the last two years.

According to figures released in July, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan made the most representations. In 2018, the Passport Office received 163 from the Cabinet minister. Fianna Fáil’s Pat the Cope Gallagher followed, with Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring coming in third. 

Others who made a large number of representations were Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary and Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue.

TDs can make representations to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Passport Office on behalf of distressed constituents whose passport applications are taking longer than expected.

However, when asked about the system, Coveney said:

We shouldn’t have TDs offices being set up as passport delivery systems. There are a small number of TDs that encourage that and it is not helpful.

He said the Passport Office experienced some “real problems” last year, due to the increase in the number of passport applications in light of Brexit, as well as the office having to close for a period due to extreme weather, which caused a backlog.

“Because of that there were a lot of emergency cases that actually came through the political system rather than through the standard process. We tried to facilitate that as best we can, because there is always exceptional circumstances and tragic cases… I think we muddled through okay last year,” he said. 

Coveney said it is not quicker for constituents to go through their TD to get a passport. 

“The only time I think TDs should be involved here is in a special case outside the norm… Any TD can contact my office and say well there is a special case here can the system accommodate getting a turnaround time quicker. Sometimes we have to pull a passport which can delay everyone slightly but we don’t like doing it, but we do it in exceptional circumstances. But that shouldn’t be the norm,” he said. 

When asked if politicians making representations on behalf of their constituents was causing delays in the system, Coveney said:

No I wouldn’t go that far. I think TDs are trying to be helpful. Sometimes the passports are being delivered on time anyway but of course families are concerned so they go to their local TD to ensure that it arrives on time, and that is fine. And sometimes TDs make a very genuine intervention when a passport is not going to be delivered in response to an emergency situation or some unusual circumstance and we do have to intervene and we do intervene when it is justified.

Coveney said he makes a point of trying to encourage people to go through the system, adding that creating a “kind of secondary system through TDs offices which in some instances slows down the system” and can result in a lot of paperwork.

He added that by and large, TDs are simply trying to be helpful, but stated that he gets calls from politicians where their constituents find themselves in an emergency situation.

“There is nothing inappropriate here, this is a case of public representatives doing their job with the system, but I wouldn’t encourage is for TDs to set their offices up as the first port of call for a passport application when there is a very efficient online system there, and a postal system. People should only go to their TD if there is a fundamental problem here… otherwise we have a duplication.”

The Tánaiste said the Passport Office is anticipating an increase again in the number of passport applications this year, particularly from Britain.

“Clearly if there was a no deal Brexit that could well be a significant figure so we have to anticipate and prepare for that and we are,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Five teenage girls die and one man injured after fire breaks out in Polish escape room
    63,802  11
    2
    		Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    57,982  32
    3
    		120,000 people may incorrectly pay 51% emergency tax this month, accountants warn
    49,049  56
    Fora
    1
    		We asked entrepreneurs for the best advice they ever received. Here's what they said
    492  0
    2
    		Here are the main issues Ireland's lawmakers will encounter in 2019
    67  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    54,248  19
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    34,484  15
    3
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    34,130  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    5,399  2
    2
    		A quick reminder of which Kardashians have which kids, ahead of Kim's fourth baby
    3,668  1
    3
    		5 ways to get a handle on your financial situation in the aftermath of that festive frenzy
    2,904  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie