This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen girl charged over Dublin face slash attack

The victim was seriously injured and hospitalised following the incident.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,218 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4420576
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra

A TEENAGER HAS been charged over a serious attack in which a young woman’s face was slashed in Dublin city-centre. The teen was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

The teenager appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at the Dublin Children’s Court today charged with causing serious harm, contrary to Section Four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, to the 18-year-old woman and robbing her of a phone worth €500, at Golden Lane, on 14 August last.

The young woman was seriously injured and hospitalised following the incident.

Garda Cathal Kelly told Judge Gibbons the girl made no reply when she was charged on December 23.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended she should face trial in the circuit court, which has can impose lengthier sentences, he said.

Garda Kelly said this was “due to the seriousness of the offence”. He said there were three medical reports available.

The Children’s Court has discretion to accept jurisdiction in serious cases by considering the age and level of maturity of a child defendant. This is provided for under Section 75 of the Children Act.

The defence asked the judge to accept jurisdiction.

However, Judge Gibbons noted that since being charged shortly before Christmas, the girl, had turned 18 and was no longer a minor.

The provisions of Section 75 of the Children Act did not apply now, he said. He said the recommendation was effectively now a direction.

He cited a High Court ruling which has addressed this issue but told the teen’s solicitor Andrew Broderick he might want to consider how that decision impacted on this case.

The case was adjourned for four weeks.

The out-of-work teen, who was accompanied to court by her mother, was remanded on bail. She has not yet indicated how she will plead. Legal aid was granted.

Garda Kelly handed over disclosure of prosecution evidence to her solicitor; it included CCTV, Garda custody records and memos of interviews.

A 20-year-old man was charged in August in connection with the incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring
    76,027  61
    2
    		A 'faster, more efficient' way to buy and sell property takes effect from today
    46,775  30
    3
    		'Contact your local ranger': Here's what to do if you find a pine marten in your home
    41,962  24
    Fora
    1
    		Irish startup investment plunged last year - here's why things are looking up for 2019
    290  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I’m quite a quiet person’ - The Irish teen sensation who can’t stop breaking records
    37,365  6
    2
    		Secrecy surrounding stricken Schumacher 'completely understandable' - Brawn
    36,642  22
    3
    		'The demand from Japanese fans for Irish tickets is astronomical as well'
    32,467  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    64,352  32
    2
    		13 beauty habits we should all be picking up in 2019
    6,674  0
    3
    		What is 'deepfake' porn and why is Scarlett Johansson speaking out about it?
    5,678  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Over 3,000 people attended emergency departments in Ireland yesterday
    Abortion services will be available in Ireland from today
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie