Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl seriously injured in Cork road collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The collision, involving a pedestrian – a teenage girl – and a car, happened at 7.45pm at Main Street, Ballincollig.

The driver of the car was uninjured. The pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200.