Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men with what’s believed to be a knife.

The incident happened on Station Road, Sutton in Dublin at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The youth, who is understood to be 13 years old, was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men with what’s believed to be a knife.

The men fled in the direction of Sutton Dart Station.

His personal belongings were stolen and some were later recovered at Sutton Dart Station.

The youth sustained minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.