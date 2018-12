A 19-YEAR-OLD man is scheduled to appear before the Special Criminal Court this morning, charged in connection with the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll.

O’Driscoll, a senior figure in the Real IRA in Munster, was shot dead in Blackpool, Cork on 7 December 2016.

The teenager was arrested this morning in the Cork area in connection with the murder of the 37-year-old.

He will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later today.

