Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision

A TEENAGE GIRL who was seriously injured after being knocked down in Ballincollig, County Cork on New Year’s Eve was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

The collision involving the 16-year-old and a car happened at 7.45pm on Monday.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident, but the female pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries, where she later died.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to this collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200.