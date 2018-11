A TEENAGER HAS suffered knife wounds to the face following an altercation with another youth in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Friday evening at Balcurris Gardens in Ballymun.

The injured teenager received a number of lacerations to his face.

He was taken Temple Street Children’s Hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the other youth was in possession of a knife.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.