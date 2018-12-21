This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 December, 2018
Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar

The three boys are charged with assault causing harm and robbery in Drumcondra on 17 October 2017.

By Tom Tuite Friday 21 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,587 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court in Dublin over an alleged attack and gang robbery of a student who was beaten with an iron bar.

The three boys, who cannot be named because they are minors, are charged with assault causing harm and robbery in Drumcondra on 17 October 2017.

Two are now aged 16 and one is 17-years-old, the Dublin Children’s Court heard.

Books of evidence were served on all three.

Judge John O’Connor made an order sending three teens forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where they will face their next hearing in January.

The judge had held that the case was too serious to be dealt with in the Children’s Court after hearing an outline of the prosecution evidence.

Garda Stephen Donnelly said it was alleged the student was walking home when he saw five youths on the road.

He was on his phone at the time and it was alleged the group verbally abused him. 

One allegedly said, “What the f**k you looking?” and the student replied, “Nothing” as he put his phone away, Garda Donnelly said.

A demand was made for his phone by one of the group who allegedly had a knife, the court heard. 

The young man was then punched in the nose by one of the group, Judge John O’Connor was told.

The court heard the rest of the group followed up with punches and kicks while the student tried to defend himself.

It was alleged an iron bar was used and that gave him a cut over his left eye but he has made a full recovery.

Judge John O’Connor had heard pleas from defence lawyers for the case to stay in the juvenile court and he noted that no weapons were recovered.

The court heard there no independent witnesses nor was there CCTV evidence.

He refused jurisdiction and held they should be tried before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

The teens, who were accompanied to court by family members, were remanded on continuing bail.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

