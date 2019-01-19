This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?

An Irish tech commentator has weighed in on the sinister theory behind the craze.

By Ceimin Burke Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 4:00 PM
16 minutes ago 3,215 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4443521

IF YOU LOGGED into Facebook or Instagram this week you probably couldn’t help but notice that everyone was posting photos of themselves 10 years ago alongside a contemporary snap. It’s called the ’10-Year Challenge’ and it’s gone outrageously viral.

But does it have a dark side?

With the meme at its peak, tech author Kate O’Neill posted what she has described as a “semi-sarcastic” tweet wondering how tech companies could mine the data generated by the trend to train facial recognition algorithms.

The tweet quickly picked up some virality of its own and has now been liked over 20,000 times.

The Fortune 500 advisor expounded on her theory in some follow-up tweets and an article on the tech website Wired.

In the piece O’Neill argues that the “clean, simple, helpfully-labeled” images taken 10 years apart would be a boon to someone, or some entity, that was interested in compiling a data set to develop facial recognition technology.  

kate-retweet Source: Twitter

She also hinted that the trend could have been explicitly designed to gather the data, comparing it with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the political consulting firm used a quiz to harvest the data of millions of Facebook users:

Even if this particular meme isn’t a case of social engineering, the past few years have been rife with examples of social games and memes designed to extract and collect data. Just think of the mass data extraction of more than 70 million American Facebook users performed by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has gone to the trouble of attempting to quash the theory.

“This is a user-generated meme that went viral on its own. Facebook did not start this trend, and the meme uses photos that already exist on Facebook,” it said in a statement.

“Facebook gains nothing from this meme (besides reminding us of the questionable fashion trends of 2009). As a reminder, Facebook users can choose to turn facial recognition on or off at any time,” it added.

Although O’Neill said that facial recognition technology will likely be most useful for targeted advertising, she emphasised that users should be careful of what they share on any online platform.

She wrote:

The broader message, removed from the specifics of any one meme or even any one social platform, is that humans are the richest data sources for most of the technology emerging in the world. We should know this, and proceed with due diligence and sophistication.

So, how realistic is this theory?

O’Neill comes with impressive credentials, authoring two books on the interaction between humans and technology and giving keynote speeches on digital strategy to some of the world’s biggest companies including Cisco, Coca-Cola and McDonalds.  

Technology commentator Andy O’Donoghue jokingly described the social engineering scenario as “brilliant thinking”.

“Realistically, it is actually a solid basis for research,” he said to TheJournal.ie.

Explaining the mechanics of how developing the technology works he said it requires an enormous base of data, so the tranche of photos could undoubtedly be put to use by developers.

The obvious response to O’Neill’s ponderings, and many did say this to her, is that social media users already willingly hand over troves of photos to tech giants. Facebook has been using face recognition for years to make suggestions of who should be tagged in posts.

O’Neill points out that this is messy because people often upload older images so it can be difficult to know when the photos were actually taken.

However with the 10-Year Challenge people are providing a nice, clean data set of photos, spaced an even amount of years apart, often with some extra context added in the message accompanying the post.

“It’s a little dystopian and Big Brother state. But given what Facebook has done in recent years, who knows what they’re capable of,” O’Donoghue said.

He outlined that, while artificially intelligent facial recognition is a growth area of research and investment, for instance a school in China recently started analysing students’ behaviour by scanning their faces every 30 seconds, other forms of the technology have actually been in use, most notably by law enforcement agencies, for quite some time.

And that’s exactly where he believes any potential dark side of the technology lies, with police forces and other government agencies exploiting it to monitor citizens.

However, there’s just not enough evidence to buy into the big tech conspiracy theory just yet.

“You can connect the dots. But maybe it’s just a dotted line,” he concluded.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Witness to 'horrendous' Prince Philip crash says it's 'amazing' there were no serious injuries
    54,728  34
    2
    		We're in for some wintry weather over the weekend, here's how to keep your pet safe and happy
    45,876  25
    3
    		Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    37,440  17
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    1,067  0
    2
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    628  0
    3
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    14  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    41,457  27
    2
    		'This is the first game but there's an extra layer because it's Ireland'
    28,566  17
    3
    		Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    28,044  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    23,025  2
    2
    		Eight fascinating facts about Mary Queen of Scots you definitely didn't know
    10,152  0
    3
    		Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of plagiarising 7 Rings and it actually does sound a bit familiar...
    8,251  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie