Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Former Terenure College rugby coach to stand trial for indecent assault of nine boys

John McClean worked at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a position in UCD.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 4:06 PM
1 hour ago 9,473 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/THPStock
Image: Shutterstock/THPStock

A FORMER RUGBY coach at Terenure College is to stand trial accused of indecently assaulting nine students at the south Dublin secondary school over a 17-year period.

John McClean, 73, of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin was remanded on bail to appear again in January when he is to be served with a book of evidence.

He appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court today following his arrest at 7.40 this morning.

Detective Sergeant Jason Miley told the court he arrested the accused near his home and he was then brought to Terenure Garda station where he was charged at around 9.30am.

He was cautioned after each charge and “made no reply” nine times, Detective Sergeant Miley said.

He was charged with indecently 35 counts of assaulting nine males at Terenure College, Templeogue Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W between 1973 and 1989.

Some of the complainants feature in multiple counts, including one who had made 14 allegations.

Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and blue tie, he did not address the court during the hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He sat on the defendant’s bench, turned toward the judge and shielded his face with his right hand for most of the brief hearing.

Detective Sergeant Miley said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed “trial on indictment”. This means the case will go before a judge and jury in the circuit court.

There was no objection to bail with conditions.

Defence solicitor Dara Robinson said these had been canvassed with his client already and subject to the ruling of the court there was agreement.

Detective Sergeant Miley then read out the terms.

McClean has to sign on every Saturday at Terenure Garda station between 9am and 9pm, have no contact with the alleged injured parties or witnesses, directly or indirectly, and surrender his passport within 48 hours.

The passport can be returned to him if he needed to visit relatives in the UK.

There was no requirement for money to be lodged and bail was set in his own bond of €500.

He was remanded on bail to appear again at the district court on 9 January next when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Shortly after the hearing he emerged from the Criminal Courts of Justice building wearing a cap, scarf and navy overcoat and left in a waiting car.

McClean, an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby, worked at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a rugby coaching position in UCD in the 1990s.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

COMMENTS

