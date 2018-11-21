This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Counter-terror probe launched after two explosive devices found in London flat

No arrests have been made.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Image: Google Maps
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Image: Google Maps

MET POLICE HAS launched a counter-terror investigation after two improvised explosive devices were found in a London flat. 

Police were called to the address at Craven Park, Harlesden at 9.34am this morning to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished. 

As a precaution, the block of flats were evacuated and local road closures were put in place while specialist officers assessed the two devices. 

Initial assessments found that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs). 

The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat. They are now undergoing further forensic examinations. 

Further searches were also carried out in and around the block of flats and the area has now been deemed safe. 

Officers remain at the flat where the devices were found as they continue to carry out enquiries. 

Given the nature of the devices recovered, detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are now leading the investigation. 

At this early stage, officers are keeping an open mind as to how or why the devices came to be there. 

“I’d like to thank local residents in the area for their patience and understanding whilst we dealt with this incident today. The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices,” chief superintendent Simon Rose said. 

“I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby, which I’m pleased to confirm is the case.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that could assist to contact them by calling 0800 789 321. Alternatively, people can call UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
