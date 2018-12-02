This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Strikes to take place at two Tesco stores in lead up to Christmas

Workers at the stores will strike on three dates, and there is a possibility that the strike may spread.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 8,711 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4371559

WORKERS AT TWO Tesco stores have voted to strike across three dates in the run up to Christmas.

Mandate Trade Union has served notice that workers at Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim will stage industrial action over what they claim is the company’s denial of their right to collective representation.

Workers in Sligo will strike this Thursday 6 December and again on Friday 14 December, while those in Carrick-on-Shannon will strike on Saturday 22 December.

There union has also warned of a possibility that more dates will be added, and said other stores may join their colleagues in staging industrial action the weeks and months ahead.

Mandate’s General Secretary John Douglas said it was “extremely disappointing” to have to resort to strike action in the run up to Christmas, but claimed Tesco management left the workers with no alternative.

“For the last three years Mandate has tried to engage with the company on a whole range of issues, but it seems Tesco management are determined to continue with their de-unionisation plan,” he said.

He added that Tesco workers in Ireland were “at a cross roads” and were told by the company that they will no longer be entitled to trade union represention.

“It’s appalling that in Ireland in 2018 workers have to strike in the run up to Christmas just so they can avail of their human right to be represented by a trade union of their choice,” he said.

The union has called on the company to engage with their workers through their representatives to prevent any damage to the Tesco brand in Ireland.

One Tesco worker, who wished to remain anonymous apologised to the public and said they didn’t want to be on strike, but appealed for their support.

“We want to be looking after our loyal customers, particularly in the run up to Christmas,” they said.

“We will be losing our wages and we can’t afford it. But we can’t afford to let Tesco management walk all over us either.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How much do you know about cows and bulls?
    40,060  28
    2
    		Frank McDonald: 'I wanted to paint a picture of Ireland in the 50s and 60s - it was a different country'
    37,344  27
    3
    		Ireland in a Snapshot: Decay at the manor - exploring Ireland's abandoned houses
    32,855  18
    Fora
    1
    		There's a lack of new hotel rooms in regional cities. Here's why investors aren't biting
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    44,287  29
    2
    		Ireland drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    42,823  99
    3
    		18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    36,254  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What is 'blackfishing' and why are some white influencers doing it to get followers?
    7,914  3
    2
    		Which Irish Celeb Chef Are You?
    2,275  7
    3
    		Here's all the Christmas movie screenings you can cosy up with this month
    1,959  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize â¬90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    DUBLIN
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    'I don't want to spend Christmas in a hotel': Family facing homelessness over inability to find new home
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    FRANCE
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie