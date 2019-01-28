This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tesco announces up to 9,000 job cuts in the UK under wide-scale restructuring plan

Jobs will be cut amid plans to shut fish, meat and cheese counters at some stores.

By AFP Monday 28 Jan 2019, 7:27 PM
59 minutes ago 5,365 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463959
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images

Tesco has announced plans to axe up to 9,000 jobs in the United Kingdom as part of the next stage of a vast restructuring programme.

The largest retailer in the UK employs about 300,000 staff out of a total global workforce of 440,000, and said it would try to find new roles for up to half of those affected.

“Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles,” the supermarket said in a statement.

“In our four years of turnaround we’ve made good progress, but the market is challenging and we need to continually adapt to remain competitive,” said Britain and Ireland CEO Jason Tarry.

A spokeswoman for Tesco Ireland said that the changes only related to the company’s activities in the UK.

“Like any business we are always looking at ways to run our business more simply and efficiently so our colleagues can focus on serving customers,” a spokeswoman told TheJournal.ie.

“Whenever we make changes in our business, colleagues are always the first to know.” 

Self-service kitchens

Tesco said jobs would go as it planned to shut counters at some stores serving items such as fresh fish, meat and cheeses.

The company also intends to simplify the way it controls stocks of goods, as well as reducing head office numbers and shutting staff canteens for self-service kitchen facilities. 

“We expect that around 90 stores will close their counters, with the remaining 700 trading with either a full or flexible counter offer for our customers,” Tesco said in today’s statement.

Tarry added: “We’re making changes to our UK stores and head office to simplify what we do and how we do it, so we’re better able to meet the needs of our customers.”

Tesco’s share price closed down 1.7 percent at 221 pence on London’s FTSE 100 index, which lost 0.9 percent overall.

More than 10,000 jobs have been cut at Tesco since chief executive Dave Lewis took charge in 2014 with the brief to save £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion).

The group rebounded into annual net profit last year on strong sales and restructuring following a net loss of £40 million in 2016/2017, when it was hurt by costs arising from an accounting fiasco.

The company has been dogged in recent years by fierce domestic competition from discounters including Lidl and Aldi, which shoppers flocked to following the global financial crisis.

- © AFP 2019 with reporting from Stephen McDermott

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    123,914  87
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    83,794  34
    3
    		Opinion: Pat was refused mental health services because of his addiction - now he's dead
    80,744  51
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    315  0
    2
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    282  0
    3
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		'Joe told me he hadn't seen enough of me. I knew I needed to move'
    59,369  40
    2
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    53,746  29
    3
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    38,392  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    14,993  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    14,474  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    10,631  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    Family 'devastated' at six year sentence for man who killed taxi driver

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie