'Delete and block': Tesco Mobile issues warning over fake competitions circulating by text

TESCO MOBILE IS warning that an SMS message in circulation is falsely using its brand to advertise fake competitions and offers.

Anyone who receives the message is advised to delete it immediately, “without clicking on any links”, and to block the number if possible.

“We have no association or involvement with this competition or text service,” the company said on Twitter.

Tesco Mobile does not participate in any premium rate services and we don’t cold text anyone to enter competitions.

The mobile network operator apologised to anyone who has been inconvenienced by the messages and asked its customers to alert their friends and family about the scam.