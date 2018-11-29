This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
'Delete and block': Tesco Mobile issues warning over fake competitions circulating by text

People are being asked to alert their family and friends about the scam.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,665 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Champion studio
Image: Shutterstock/Champion studio

TESCO MOBILE IS warning that an SMS message in circulation is falsely using its brand to advertise fake competitions and offers.

Anyone who receives the message is advised to delete it immediately, “without clicking on any links”, and to block the number if possible.  

“We have no association or involvement with this competition or text service,” the company said on Twitter.

Tesco Mobile does not participate in any premium rate services and we don’t cold text anyone to enter competitions.

The mobile network operator apologised to anyone who has been inconvenienced by the messages and asked its customers to alert their friends and family about the scam.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie



