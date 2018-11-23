This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 23 Nov 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,118 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357268
Image: Shutterstock/cdrin
Image: Shutterstock/cdrin

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GERRY ADAMS: The UK Supreme Court has granted Gerry Adams permission to appeal his convictions for two escapes from Maze prison, also known as Long Kesh, in the 1970s

2. #PATRICK NEVIN: The sentencing of a serial sex offender who attacked three women in the space of 11 days after meeting them using the Tinder dating app has been adjourned until next week. 

3. #EVACUATION: Waterford courthouse and shopping centre has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device this morning. 

4. #MONEYMORE ESTATE: Three men have appeared before Drogheda District Court charged in relation to an alleged incident in the Moneymore Estate, on 11 November.

5. #GREEN FRIDAY: Irish retailers are taking part in a new annual shopping trend to fight back against the recent introduction of Black Friday sales.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above stories.

