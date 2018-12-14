The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí have launched an investigation after a Fine Gael TD’s constituency office was daubed in anti-abortion graffiti overnight.

2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has warned of potentially “severe” rain and winds this weekend with a status yellow weather advisory kicking in at midnight.

3. #DRUGS: A surge in the supply of high-purity cocaine to Europe has meant an increase in violence and drug-related homicides, a new report has found.

4. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Britain and the EU will hold more talks in the coming days and denied reports that EU leaders refused a plea for reassurances on her Brexit plan.

5. #LIQUIDATION: The Jo’Burger restaurant group has announced that it has gone into liquidation leading to a number of its locations in Dublin closing down.