The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #APPEAL: The State is to ask the Supreme Court to hear its appeal against a High Court ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer which forms part of his bid to overturn his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

2. #ROOSKEY: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he is “deeply concerned” about a fire that occurred at a former hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre in Rooskey.

3. #MISSING: Gardaí in Donegal have concluded their search as part of the investigation into the disappearance of 46-year-old Deirdre O’Flaherty, finding nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre.

4. #PRECAUTIONARY: Bank of Ireland has imposed restrictions on many of its customers’ debit cards this week, amid fears they could be targeted by fraudsters.

5. #EUROPE: Heavy snowfall in parts of mainland Europe has led to serious disruptions and a number of deaths across different countries, with several places cut off and the bad weather expected to persist.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.