The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: The man who was shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night has been named as Zach Parker.

2. #COURTS: A violent rapist will be released this weekend, despite an allegation that he did not participate adequately in a sex-offender treatment programme.

3. #STRETCH: The State’s longest serving prisoner is seeking extra time to appeal his unsuccessful High Court bid for two days temporary release per year.

4. #DUBLIN HOTEL: A man has been questioned in relation to an alleged sexual assault at a Dublin hotel that occurred last month.

5. #LOOK UP: Stargazers will have a chance to view a rare ‘super wolf blood moon’ early on Monday morning.

Comments are closed due to legal issues.