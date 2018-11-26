This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 26 November, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Monday 26 Nov 2018, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Larkin
Image: Shutterstock/Denis Larkin

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #COLLAPSE: A rape trial has collapsed due to an allegedly prejudicial newspaper report which linked the case to the ongoing debate around the fairness of rape trials.

2. #CRISIS IN CRIMEA: Ukraine’s president has signed a decree to introduce martial law for 60 days in response to the seizure of three of the country’s ships by Russia off the coast of Crimea

3. #SOUTH AFRICA: A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irishman John Curran in South Africa.

4. #DEFAMATION: Singer Dana Rosemary Scallon has received a six-figure payout from the Sunday World after she settled a defamation case with it this morning.

5. #CLONDALKIN: The construction of a housing development in Dublin is to resume after county council and gardaí presence was boosted in the area to deal with anti-social behaviour directed towards workers on the building site.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

