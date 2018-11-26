The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLLAPSE: A rape trial has collapsed due to an allegedly prejudicial newspaper report which linked the case to the ongoing debate around the fairness of rape trials.

2. #CRISIS IN CRIMEA: Ukraine’s president has signed a decree to introduce martial law for 60 days in response to the seizure of three of the country’s ships by Russia off the coast of Crimea.

3. #SOUTH AFRICA: A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irishman John Curran in South Africa.

4. #DEFAMATION: Singer Dana Rosemary Scallon has received a six-figure payout from the Sunday World after she settled a defamation case with it this morning.

5. #CLONDALKIN: The construction of a housing development in Dublin is to resume after county council and gardaí presence was boosted in the area to deal with anti-social behaviour directed towards workers on the building site.