The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The UK government has published the legal advice it received on the Brexit withdrawal agreement made with the EU, after sustained pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May. It says the deal offers an indefinite Irish backstop.

2. #AER LINGUS: SIPTU members in Aer Lingus are extremely concerned about reports of CCTV cameras being installed due to the “millions of Euro” worth of missing stock.

3. #GRAFTON COLLEGE: A protest is due to take place this evening outside an English language college in Dublin after staff were told it is going into liquidation.

4. #DEATH SENTENCE: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip has sentenced six people, including a woman, to death for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said.

5. #TOY SHOW: Over 1.5 million people watched the Late Late Toy Show live on Friday night and across the weekend on catch-up services, according to figures released by RTÉ.