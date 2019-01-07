This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 7 Jan 2019, 4:53 PM
18 minutes ago 657 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4427087
Image: Shutterstock/De Repente
Image: Shutterstock/De Repente

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí launched an investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in Wexford this morning.

2. #ABORTION: Protestors demonstrated outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda today. 

3. #FLU JAB: Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to get the flu jab.

4. #CLIFFS OF MOHER: Tributes have been paid to a student who died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher.

5. #ON TRIAL: Kevin Spacey has appeared in court over a 2016 sex assault allegation.

