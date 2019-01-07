The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí launched an investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in Wexford this morning.



2. #ABORTION: Protestors demonstrated outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda today.

3. #FLU JAB: Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to get the flu jab.

4. #CLIFFS OF MOHER: Tributes have been paid to a student who died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher.

5. #ON TRIAL: Kevin Spacey has appeared in court over a 2016 sex assault allegation.