The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PLAN B: Theresa May has ruled out a second Brexit referendum in her “plan B” speech.

2. #AISLING THOMPSON: A camogie player who has won three All-Ireland medals has been charged with assaulting two women at a pub in Cork city.

3. #DERRY: A fifth man has been arrested in connection with a car bomb attack that happened in Derry city on Saturday night.

4. #TOMATO TINS: Two men involved in the importation of almost €57 million worth of drugs into the UK have been jailed.

5. #ICY: Met Éireann has issued a national Status Yellow snow-ice warning. The warning will be valid from 9pm today until 7pm tomorrow.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.